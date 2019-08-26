1  of  2
Police: Man injured in shooting on Blair Ave in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man has what appeared to be life-threatening injuries after being shot on Blair Avenue Sunday night.

Newport News Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Blair Avenue around 9:20 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene, police say.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

