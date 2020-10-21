Police: Man injured in drive-by shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a man was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday evening.

A police department spokesman said dispatchers received a call reporting a shooting around 7:40 p.m. in the 800 block of 24th Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a man, with a gunshot wound.

Police said they don’t believe the injury is life-threatening. He was taken by medics to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the man was outside when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired shots.

Police said there isn’t any detailed suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

