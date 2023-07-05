NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was found shot to death Tuesday night on Hampton Avenue in Newport News, police said.

Around 9:17 p.m., Newport News Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Hampton Avenue. When officers arrived, police said they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Police said the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, and they currently have no suspect information. Detectives were still on the scene Tuesday night canvassing the area, and forensics personnel were processing evidence.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.