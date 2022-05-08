Police say they currently have a person of interest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are currently investigating a shooting that took the life of a man Sunday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 8:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of 73rd Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man outside suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the shooting appears to be domestic-related and there is a person of interest.

The shooting is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

#BREAKING Police in Newport News are investigating a domestic-related homicide at 73rd and Roanoke. We’ll have a live report in minutes on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/4PZXx8MZfl — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) May 9, 2022