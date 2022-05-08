NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are currently investigating a shooting that took the life of a man Sunday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the shooting around 8:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of 73rd Street.
When they got to the scene, officers found a man outside suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the shooting appears to be domestic-related and there is a person of interest.
The shooting is still under investigation. No further information has been released.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
