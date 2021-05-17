Police: Man chokes victim, threatened to kill her during domestic incident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Newport News over the weekend.

According to police, officers were initially sent to the 4100 block of Orcutt Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, regarding a call about a domestic assault.

When they got to the scene, officers made contact with a woman who told them her husband assaulted her, brandished a firearm at her, and wouldn’t let her leave the residence. The woman also told police that her husband was intoxicated and an altercation ensued between the couple.

During the altercation, the victim told police that her husband placed his hands around her throat and choked her, and even threatened to kill her.

Police say the husband took the victim’s phone to prevent her from calling 911.

The husband, identified as 31-year-old Jason Blackwell, had fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Police reported seeing multiple holes in walls inside the home as well as a broken chair and countertop in the kitchen area.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries during the assault.

Less than two hours later at around 3:45 a.m., police were notified that Blackwell returned to the home. Officers reported hearing a loud altercation inside.

Officers attempted to detain the suspect, however, police said he “actively resisted” and refused to cooperate. During the attempt to detain Blackwell, police say he kicked an officer in the leg while continuing to be uncooperative and kept on assaulting the officer.

An odor of alcohol was detected from Blackwell, according to reports.

Blackwell is facing several charges including two counts of abduction, brandishing a firearm, strangulation, assault on law enforcement, assault on a family member, obstruction of justice, injuring a phone line, two counts of obstructing a message, intentional damage, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless handling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, intoxication in a public place, and malicious wounding.