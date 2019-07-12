Police: Man accused of shooting at car in Denbigh HS parking lot in 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shots fired incident reported last year at Denbigh High School.

Newport News police said in a news release officers responded to a complaint at the school just after 8:15 p.m. on June 25, 2018.

Police said a staff member told officers he was standing outside with students a few hours earlier when they heard gunshots.

There had been a previous call for service just before 5:15 p.m. regarding gunshots in the area, but police said nothing was found at the time.

Officers who responded to the second call that night found shell casings in the school’s parking lot, police said.

An investigation found someone was picking up juveniles at the school, and was leaving when a person in a group standing outside shot at the car. The suspect was identified as Jacaree Malik Cogdell, police said.

Police said warrants were obtained for Cogdell, who was jailed in New Jersey at time on unrelated charges. He was extradited to Newport News on Thursday.

Cogdell is charged with maliciously shooting, shooting a firearm in a public place, possessing a weapon at a school, reckless handling of a firearm, revocation of pretrial release, two counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and six counts attempts to commit noncapital felonies.