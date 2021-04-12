Police: Man assaults officers responding to robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after assaulting police officers responding to a robbery in Newport News over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of 27th Street for a robbery just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim who told them that the alleged suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Hampton resident Keon Maynard, attempted to rob him of his belongings.

Officers say they were able to talk to Maynard, however, he was yelling and told officers he had a knife.

According to police, Maynard placed a brown bag that contained the knife on the ground and continued to yell and move around officers.

As the officers attempted to detain the suspect, police say he punched one of the officers in the face and attempted to elbow another. It resulted in the officers tasing Maynard and placing him into custody.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Maynard brandished a knife at the victim and demanded money. The victim told police that Maynard stole several bottles of body oil from inside the teller’s window and damaged the plexiglass that separates the teller from the rest of the shop in the process.

Maynard is facing multiple charges including robbery, 3 counts of assault on law enforcement, and intentional damage.