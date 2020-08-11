Police: Man arrested after February shooting at Newport News 7-Eleven

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Winchester, Virginia, man was arrested on Monday in Newport News, months after a shooting at a 7-Eleven on Jefferson Avenue.

Police say 25-year-old Davonta Deanthony Roberts was arrested in 200 block of 26th Street and charged with one count each malicious wounding, assault, petit larceny, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on February 19 at the 7-Eleven in the 14500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound and lacerations to the upper body. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and Roberts were in a vehicle together when they got into a fight. The victim pulled over and the two struggled over a gun before the victim was shot, police say. Police say Roberts took a personal item from the victim before running away on foot.