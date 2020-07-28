Police looking to identify driver of vehicle involved in June convenient store shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking residents’ help in identifying an individual they believe to be driving a vehicle involved in a shooting in June.

On June 18, police say an individual was seen at a local area gas station driving a black Mercedez Benz with black rims, a vehicle police say was involved in a shooting that occurred the day before at a Happy Shopper in the 4700 block of Marshall Avenue.

The victim in the shooting, a 30-year-old Newport News man, suffered non life-threatening gunshot wounds and was sent to a local hospital.

No further information has been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

