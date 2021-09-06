Police: Juvenile dead on the scene, another victim with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Wickham Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile is dead and one man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Newport News Monday evening.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 6:20 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 3400 block of Wickham Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds inside the residence. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second victim, an adult man, was found in the 800 block of 35th Street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an individual has been detained and is being questioned in connection to the incident. The scene is currently an active investigation.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.