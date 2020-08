Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are say a person was shot on Sunday evening.

The call came in just after 8:15 p.m. for the incident in the 3400 block of Wickham Avenue.

Police say that the injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Officers are still on scene investigating no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.