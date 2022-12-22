NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Newport News.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:42 p.m. in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.