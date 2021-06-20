Police investigating shooting on 36th St. in Newport News

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a late night shooting in Newport News.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 12 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of 36th Street.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were any injuries reported following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox: Subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10