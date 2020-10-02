17-year-old, 2 others ‘grazed’ in shooting on 23rd Street in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting in Newport News Friday afternoon that left three people with injuries.

The call came in just after 1:45 p.m. for the incident in the 1300 block of 23rd Street.

Police say that once on the scene, officers located two men and a 17-year-old boy with “graze wounds” that were not considered life-threatening. Police also said the three men refused treatment.

No further information is available and the incident is under investigation. 

This is a breaking news story.

