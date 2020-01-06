Police investigating robbery outside Cookout in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are now investigating after an 18-year-old man claimed his was robbed outside a Cookout early Friday morning.

Police responded to the Cookout restaurant at Jefferson Avenue Saturday morning and met with an 18-year-old victim who said he was robbed by unknown men the day before.

According to reports, the victim claimed he walked outside of the restaurant to his vehicle around 1 a.m. Friday when he was approached by the suspects who wer eboth armed.

The victim says one of the suspects pressed a firearm to his body and demanded items which forced him to turn over his wallet and another personal item.

The suspects then took the items and fled on foot, say the victim.

No further details have been released. Details of the suspects are currently not available as Newport News police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.