NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a man they say robbed a Newport News deli.

The incident occurred around 12:45 on October 24 at the Bowie Market & Deli in the 600 block of Ivy Avenue.

Responding officers talked to an employee who stated that the alleged suspect took merchandise and attempted to leave without paying for it.

The employee confronted the man and attempted to take the merchandise from him. The suspect then pushed the employee out of his way and left the business with the merchandise.

The suspect was last seen getting on a bicycle and riding away toward 16th Street and Marshall Avenue. He’s described as a black male, wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie with gray sleeves, black shoes, and a black hat with a T emblem. He was carrying a black bag with a white chalk hand.

Courtesy – Newport News police) Courtesy – Newport News police) Courtesy – Newport News police)