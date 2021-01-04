Police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman’s death at a residence on Old Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News has been determined to be a homicide.

Newport News police responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person.

They arrived to find a woman deceased with injuries inside the residence.

The woman was identified as 49-year-old Sammy Lee Pair, of the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard.

Further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.

Police said no additional information was available as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.