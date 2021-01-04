Police investigating homicide after woman found dead inside Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman’s death at a residence on Old Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News has been determined to be a homicide.
Newport News police responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive person.
They arrived to find a woman deceased with injuries inside the residence.
The woman was identified as 49-year-old Sammy Lee Pair, of the 1100 block of Old Denbigh Boulevard.
Further investigation revealed the death was a homicide.
Police said no additional information was available as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Latest News
- Georgia election official speaks ahead of Senate runoff
- Chipotle’s cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is here just in time for your New Year’s health kick
- South Carolina bill would ban vaccination mandates
- Texas couple delivers ‘miracle baby’ at home on New Year’s Day
- Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes air this week