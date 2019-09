NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night.

Police say someone dropped the 26-year-old off at a local hospital around 9 p.m. He was not seriously hurt.

Police are trying to figure out where the shooting that left him injured happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

