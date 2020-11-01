Police investigating fatal stabbing on Debbie Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, V.a. (WAVY) — A man died on the way to the hospital after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds in Newport News.

Police say they responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Debbie Lane in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they located an adult man with stab wounds.

While being transported to a local hospital, police say the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.