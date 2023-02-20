NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old man.

According to Newport News police, officers were sent to the 700 block of Windy Way on Nov. 10 regarding a report of a person in need of medical assistance.

When they got to the scene, officers found 21-year-old Anton Montana Artis near a fence line not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police say Artis died of a single gunshot wound.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.