Police investigating armed robbery at Newport News gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening in the Warwick neighborhood of the city.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a robbery around 7:10 p.m. in the 110000 block of Warwick Boulevard. When they arrived, they learned a man entered the gas station with a gun drawn.

The man stole an unknown amount of money and fled the business on foot towards Elm Avenue.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask and blue jeans.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.