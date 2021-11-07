Police investigating armed robbery at Newport News gas station

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday evening in the Warwick neighborhood of the city.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to police, officers responded to reports of a robbery around 7:10 p.m. in the 110000 block of Warwick Boulevard. When they arrived, they learned a man entered the gas station with a gun drawn.

The man stole an unknown amount of money and fled the business on foot towards Elm Avenue.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask and blue jeans.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10