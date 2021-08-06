Police investigating after 2 men found with lacerations on Sundown Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Wednesday night on Sundown Lane in Newport News.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block. Officers found two men at the scene suffering from non life-threatening lacerations. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.
No other details are available, including suspect information, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.