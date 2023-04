NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in Newport News.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 5 a.m. in the 90 block of Henry Clay Rd. Police say injuries from the shooting are non life-threatening, but they have yet to confirm how many victims there are.

No further information has been released at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the shooting.