NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Newport News.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:02 p.m. in the 400 block of Goose Circle. A police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that a 24-year-old man sustained non life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

No further information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.