NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Wednesday night in Newport News.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:38 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.