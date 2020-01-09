Police in Hampton Roads continue to look for duo in car break-ins at area daycares, parks

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police departments from around Hampton Roads are on the hunt for a man and woman responsible for breaking into cars all over the area.

Police say the cars that were broken into were parked at daycares and parks in several different cities.

“They smashed my drivers side window,” victim Dawn Pettit told 10 On Your Side.

On New Year’s Day, Pettit, a Newport News resident, took her grandchildren the playground at Deer Park. It would be a trip she won’t forget.

“I was I don’t even think more than 50 feet from my vehicle,” she added.

She noticed a black van pull into the empty lot and park next to her van.

“I kind of looked over and thought ‘Why are they so close to me?'” Pettit said. “There were a lot of empty spots around here.”

But it wasn’t until she walked back to her car and saw shattered glass, that she knew why the van was so close.

“I pretty much lost it,” she said. “I was very angry. I immediately said ‘Where’s my purse? Where is my purse?'”

Her purse and everything inside was gone. Just down the street, police say a woman used a credit card a grocery store.

A couple days later, video from the Goddard school in Chesapeake was released. It shows that back van Pettit said she saw.

First, the woman in her yellow and black jacket gets out of the van and gets right back in. Seconds later, a man hops out breaks the glass and removes a purse. Police say the couple broke into cars in four-day car parking lots in that same day.

“They stake it out,” Pettit said after watching the video. “You can tell from the video. It is pretty sad.”

Police from several area departments are now sharing notes hoping to break the case on these break-ins.

“Somebody out there knows,” Pettit said. “They know a name. Somebody knows a name.”