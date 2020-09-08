Police identify 19-year-old found dead on the scene following homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The victim of a homicide Saturday afternoon in Newport News has been identified as a 19-year-old man.

Police say 19-year-old Newport News resident Hasin Tyrel Burgess has been identified as the victim as police investigate the homicide.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. Saturday for shots fired near 42nd Street and Madison Avenue in Newport News.

Police say that once they arrived on the scene, they found an adult man laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are currently looking for four persons of interest who were last seen fleeing on foot northbound on Madison Avenue.



All four are described as black males in their teens or young adults. One was described as tall, skinny, wearing black pants with a white stripe down the legs. Another was wearing a white t-shirt and black or dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

