NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that ran off the road in Newport News.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 39th Street and Roanoke Avenue.

Details are still very limited. It has not been confirmed whether the two vehicles collided.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.

VDOT officials have closed the North Exit 4 on I-664 at mile marker 3.7 following the crash. Motorists are advised to expect delays.