Police: Fuel spills from sunken boat in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities worked to clean up fuel that spilled from a sunken boat in a Newport News-area creek on Monday.

The Newport News Police Marine Unit said in a Facebook post a unit on patrol noticed a fuel sheen near the Menchville Marina along Deep Creek. The fuel was coming from a sunken boat.

The post said crews from the U.S. Coast Guard, National Response Center and Newport News Fire Department contained the spill around the boat.

It was not immediately clear what cuased the boat to sink.