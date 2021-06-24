Police: Fatal shooting on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News.

Police said they received an emergency call reporting a shooting around 11:33 p.m. in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Detectives and the Forensic Unit were still on scene as of 12:45 a.m.

Police did not release information on any suspects.

The shooting in Newport News happened less than an hour after two shootings in Norfolk. One of the shootings was fatal, and the other left two people injured.

Submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 tips app to your mobile device or visit www.P3tips.com and submit your tip.