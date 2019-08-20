Police charge man arrested after hours-long standoff in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man who was arrested last week following a standoff that lasted several hours in Newport News is now facing multiple charges.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said officers tried to pull over the suspect — who is now identified as 29-year-old Antone Lamont Shields — in the 300 block of Charles Street on Aug. 14.

Drew said the suspect got out of his vehicle and began to feel while firing at officers. Officers negotiated with Shields for nearly four hours before he was taken into custody.

Police announced Tuesday Shields is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon, abduction and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

An investigation into the case is ongoing, and police said additional charges are pending. Police said they could not release a booking photo of Shields due to the investigation.