NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating a body found in Newport News early Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon about a suspicious death.

Reports say that a body was found behind the Super 8 hotel at 6105 Jefferson Avenue.

The incident remains as an ongoing investigation.

Stay updated on WAVY News 10 and online as we learn more.