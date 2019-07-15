Police: bodies found in Newport News apartment both 15-years-old

WAVY Viewer Photo of Newport News Police at the apartment complex.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police confirms that the two bodies found inside an apartment Saturday evening were both 15-years-old.

Reports say that the bodies of the teens were found at around 6 o’clock, Saturday, June 13, in the 100 block of Marshview Drive after officers responded to a shooting.

Medics pronounced the two, a male and a female, dead at the scene, police say.

Due to the sensitive details of the incident, Newport News Police say they are delaying release of any further information about the investigation.

Authorities found a gun inside the apartment and they believe the incident to be domestic related.

A Community Awareness Reconnection Education (CARE) walk will be held Monday at 4 p.m. The event will take place at Waverton Ashton Green Apartments.

