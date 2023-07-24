NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a bicyclist fired a gun at a driver after a crash Monday morning in Newport News.

Officers found the crash scene at Logan Place and Warwick Boulevard, after being dispatched around 10:15 a.m. for a shots fired call in the area, police say.

Their preliminary investigation found the bicyclist struck the vehicle at the intersection, and then fired in the direction of the driver.

No injuries have been reported by either party, police say, but the bicyclist was taken into custody with charges pending.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.