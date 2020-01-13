Police: Baby fell to the floor during Newport News domestic assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News is facing multiple charges following a domestic assault incident that happened Sunday evening.

Hampton Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Woodall Court around 8 p.m. Sunday regarding a domestic assault.

When they got to the scene, officers met with a minor who claimed that his mother was inside the residence being assaulted. After entering the home, officers found the 37-year-old woman.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim and her fiance got into an argument when the suspect started poking the woman in the forehead with a kitchen fork.

As the incident escalated, police say the suspect, later identified as Cory Mussenden, hit their baby the victim was holding while he was trying to hit the victim. During the fight, the child was reportedly pulled from the victim and fell to the floor.

According to reports, both children in the home were not injured, however police say the suspect was charged with abuse or neglect causing serious injury.

After speaking with the suspect, police say they detected the odor of alcohol on him.

Mussenden was taken into custody and charged with strangulation, assault on a family member along with abuse or neglect causing serious injury.