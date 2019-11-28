Police: Attempted robbery at Shell gas station; suspects on the loose

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Shell gas station in the 9000 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Police said the call came in around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A gold Chevrolet Impala pulled up in front of the business and two males got out of the vehicle, according to police.

The males entered the business and brandished firearms at the clerk. One of the males attempted to open a safe, but was unable to do so.

The two males then fled the business in the Chevrolet Impala.

Police describe the subjects as:

Suspect 1: Black male, approximately 25 years old, wearing a black baseball cap, a gray hoodie, a green jacket, blue jeans and black and white shoes. He was armed with a firearm.

Suspect 2: Black male, approximately 25 years old, wearing a black coat, a light-colored shirt, black or dark-colored jeans and black and white shoes. He was armed with a firearm.

Police say the Chevrolet Impala is missing all four hubcaps.

The driver, who never exited the vehicle, was seen wearing a red and white jacket.

If you know anything about the incident call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

