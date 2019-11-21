Police ask for help identifying man in robbery at Sentry Food Mart

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred Monday evening.

Police say they received a call about a robbery at 6:52 p.m. Monday at the Sentry Food Mart, 6200 Chestnut Avenue.

Officers arrived and talked to the store clerk, who said a man walked into the business, brandished a firearm and demanded the clerk “empty the register.”

The clerk complied, and the man took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating.

The suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a white mask over his face, a blue zip-up jacket and blue sweatpants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.