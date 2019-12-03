Police arrest man in Newport News accused of taking indecent liberties with minor

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police arrested a man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to reports, officers were sent to the 100 block of Americana Drive around 3:30 a.m. on October 16 regarding a sexual assault incident.

When they got there, they spoke to a mother who said that her child was sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as 34-year-old Oscar O. Tomas Mendez.

After further investigation, police arrested Mendez on December 2 around 10:30 p.m. Mendez is charged with one count each of indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories