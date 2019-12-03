Police arrest man in Newport News accused of taking indecent liberties with minor

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police arrested a man accused of taking indecent liberties with a child.

According to reports, officers were sent to the 100 block of Americana Drive around 3:30 a.m. on October 16 regarding a sexual assault incident.

When they got there, they spoke to a mother who said that her child was sexually assaulted by a man, later identified as 34-year-old Oscar O. Tomas Mendez.

After further investigation, police arrested Mendez on December 2 around 10:30 p.m. Mendez is charged with one count each of indecent liberties with a child, carnal knowledge of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.