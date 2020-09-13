Police arrest man in connection to May vehicle-bicycle crash involving juvenile

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police arrested a man in connection to a vehicle-bicycle crash involving a juvenile that happened in May.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. on May 14 to the 400 block of Winterhaven Drive in reference to a possible crash. The report was for an auto-pedestrian crash and the driver had allegedly left the scene on foot.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with “major front end damage.” Police say that two other unoccupied vehicles were damaged as a result of the crash. 

The pedestrian was a juvenile girl on a bicycle who did not report any injuries. 

After further investigation, 31-year-old Lammie Nelms of Hampton was charged and arrested for unlawful damage, fail to report accident (x4), driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, fail to provide proof of insurance, and operating uninsured vehicle in reference to this incident. 

