Police arrest man for sexually assaulting a known juvenile in November

Mug shot of Deleon Valentine provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police arrested a man on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a juvenile known to him in November.

Police said they responded to a residence on Nov. 30 after they were notified that an adult male identified as 32-year-old Deleon Valentine had sexually assaulted a juvenile.

After further investigation, warrants were obtained charging Valentine with two counts of sodomy, and three counts each aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child.

Police arrested Valentine on March 24.