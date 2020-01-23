Breaking News
Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with multiple threats toward Newport News schools this week

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police have charged three juveniles in connection with several threats made toward middle schools this week.

The juveniles are 12, 13 and 14 years old.

Police say the threats are separate.

Police say the first threats were made on social media Tuesday against Glidersleeve and Dozier middle schools. After further investigation, police took a 13-year-old girl into custody Wednesday and charged her with one count of threat in writing at school or a school event.

On Wednesday, another threat was made on social media toward Passage Middle School. Police took a 12-year-old boy into custody Thursday and charged him with one count of threat in writing at school or a school event.

Also Wednesday, police were notified of another threat on social media against Dozier Middle School. Police investigated and charged a 14-year-old boy with one count of threat in writing at school or a school event.

“We take these threats very seriously and will continue to do so,” Police Chief Steve Drew said. “We encourage parents and children to come forward any time there are concerns about safety.”

