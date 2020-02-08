Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police arrested a 19-year-old Newport News man in connection with a robbery on 20th Street Thursday morning.

Jamil Welch is facing charges of robbery, burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 700 block of 20th Street at 10:37 a.m. Thursday.

They arrived and took a report from the victim, a 27-year-old Newport News woman, who said a person she knew robbed her at gunpoint.

She said the man took some personal items and fled the area.

Police found the subject, identifed as Welch, nearby in the 800 block of 22nd Street, which is where he also lives.

Police arrested Welch and charged him with the three felonies.

