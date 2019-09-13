Police: Armed suspect robs McDonald’s in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s in Newport News was robbed at gunpoint overnight.

Newport News police said in a news release officers responded to a robbery call at the 15484 Warwick Boulevard location shortly before 2 a.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a male driving a vehicle described as a four-door black pickup truck placed an order at the restaurant’s drive-thru.

This person drove around to the window, pointed a gun at an employee who was at the register and demanded cash. They then drove away with cash, police said.

Police said three other people were reportedly inside the pickup.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com.