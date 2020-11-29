Police investigating ‘serious crash’ with injuries on I-64 westbound in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say injuries were reported in a “serious crash” on I-64 Sunday night.
Virginia State Police responded just before 11:20 p.m. for the incident near Industrial Park Drive at mile marker 251.6 in Newport News. The crash is near Fort Eustis Boulevard Exit 250B.
Motorists can expect potential delays. As of 11:36 p.m., the west center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.
The extent of injuries has not been released and there is no information on the cause of the crash.
This is a breaking news story.
