Police: Ameristop Food Mart robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities are investigating a robbery of a local store in Newport News on Friday, June 7.

Newport News dispatch said police were called to the Ameristop Food Mart in the 200 block of Beech Drive at approximately 4:50 p.m. on June 7.

A clerk told them that a man walked into the store with a firearm, jumped over the counter, and demanded she empty the cash register.

The suspect fled on foot on Main Street headed toward Hampton with unspecified amount of cash and smoking materials.

The suspect is said to be a slender white man wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a black cover over his face.

The clerk could not identify the age range of the suspect.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com