NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say 5 teen boys, ranging from 14 to 17 years old, have been arrested after a woman was carjacked at a Walmart over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the Walmart in the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue around 1:25 p.m. on April 16 regarding the incident.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victim, a 51-year-old woman, was sitting in her vehicle when an unknown male opened the door, brandished a firearm, and demanded she get out.

Police say a second male then approached the vehicle and also demanded she get out. The victim complied and the suspects drove away in the victim’s vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

After further investigation, police say they found out that a second vehicle that was reported stolen out of Norfolk was also involved in the incident.



A vehicle matching the description of the second vehicle was located in South Precinct a short time after the carjacking occurred. Police say they attempted to stop that vehicle, but the driver did not comply. Officers pursued the vehicle onto I-664 and into Portsmouth.



The suspect vehicle experienced an equipment failure near City Park and the occupants attempted to flee on foot. With the help of Portsmouth police, two of the suspects were immediately detained and a third individual was detained a few blocks away.



Police say a fourth individual is still on the loose.

The accused, a 17-year-old boy from Norfolk, a 16-year-old boy from Newport News, and a 14-year-old boy from Suffolk were issued juvenile petitions for one count each carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony.



They were subsequently turned over to Juvenile Intake.

After further investigation, a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle stolen from Walmart was located in Chesapeake just before 10:30 p.m. and was pursued into Virginia Beach.



Police say the vehicle was stopped in the 2400 block of Shell Road and two occupants were detained. A 14-year-old boy from Suffolk and a 14-year-old boy from Virginia Beach were issued juvenile petitions for one count each carjacking and conspiracy to commit a felony. Both subsequently turned over to Juvenile Intake.



Police say the incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.