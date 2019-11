NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a child was found in the 300 block of Boulder Drive in Newport News Thursday evening.

The 3-year-old girl was located by her guardians by 7:30 p.m., Police spokesman MPO Brandon Maynard said.

They will not face any charges, Maynard told WAVY News 10.

The call reporting a person had found her on Boulder Drive came in at 5:04 p.m.

There was no report of a missing child on file.

