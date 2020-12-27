Police: 2 men shot, 1 seriously injured in shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say two men were injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon — one of whom sustained serious injuries.
Officers responded around 3:41 p.m. for the incident in the 11100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Once on the scene, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say they were both taken to a local hospital. One man has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening while the other has injuries that are “possibly life-threatening.”
A preliminary investigation revealed that the men were involved in some sort of “altercation” with other individuals near an apartment complex on Mintwood Place, according to police.
At some point, shots were fired, striking the two men.
One of the victims walked to a nearby service station where police made contact with him.
No additional information is available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
