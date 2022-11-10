NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are now in custody following a robbery at a bank in Newport News Thursday morning.

According to Newport News police, officers responded to the call for a robbery around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Old Point National Bank in the 11000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

An employee at the bank told police that two armed suspects, a man and a woman, entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects were shortly found and taken into custody. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.