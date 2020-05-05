Live Now
Police: 19-year-old man wanted in connection with Newport News murder

Newport News

Alton Kasine Powers is accused of killing 23-year-old Stephen D. White III on April 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a murder that happened in April.

Alton Kasine Powers, 19, is accused of killing 23-year-old Stephen D. White III.

The Newport News Police Department responded to the 600 block of 25th Street at 11:38 p.m. April 17.

There, they found White suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead less than 10 minutes later, according to a police news release.

Powers is wanted on warrants of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, and property damage.

Powers is 19, and described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and 165 pounds. Anyone with information about Powers should call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

